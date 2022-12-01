mansfield high building front
Town meeting was scheduled for Thursday night in Mansfield High School but not enough people showed up.

MANSFIELD — Thursday’s town meeting had to be postponed because a quorum couldn’t be reached.

A total of 170 residents turned out at Mansfield High School for the meeting but 200 were required by town bylaw. At the start of the session, there were only 140 voters.