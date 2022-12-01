MANSFIELD — Thursday’s town meeting had to be postponed because a quorum couldn’t be reached.
A total of 170 residents turned out at Mansfield High School for the meeting but 200 were required by town bylaw. At the start of the session, there were only 140 voters.
After an hour of waiting, while those who turned out called friends and relatives to urge them to come, only 30 more residents had arrived and the meeting was adjourned to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the high school. Adjourned town meetings only need 100 voters.
Town Manager Kevin Dumas told voters there were three really pressing matters with deadlines before town meeting, projects to replace boilers and hot water systems at the high school and middle school, and more funds for chemicals for the water system.