MANSFIELD -- While a controversial proposal intended to ban teaching divisive concepts in local schools was not taken up at Thursday night's annual town meeting, a $108 million budget and other matters were discussed at length and approved.
A total of 401 residents turned out to the nearly three-hour meeting at the high school.
The $108.2 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 that easily passed represents a 3.3% increase over this year's spending, and is projected to raise property taxes about 3.4 percent for homeowners and businesses.
Education takes up $55.85 million, a $1 million or 1.9% increase.
The school spending includes four new positions: two special education teachers, an assistant principal for Robinson Elementary School because of increased enrollment and duties, and a district-wide transportation coordinator, Superintendent Teresa Murphy said.
While special education costs are down by $884,000, technology expenses are rising by $340,000 to roughly $1 million for new smart boards and Chromebooks, Murphy said.
For the $49.4 million town side of the budget that brings a $1.2 million or 2.45% increase, town government will consume $4.9 million, public safety $12.2 million, and public works $5.1 million.
"This is a conservative budget...to meet the needs of the town," finance committee Chair Sara Walsh said, pointing out the town's financial outlook appears bright despite several challenges.
Back in January, there was a $4.5 million shortfall in the budget that was erased to come up with a balanced and level service budget, Town Manager Kevin Dumas said.
No money was needed from two key reserve funds, the stabilization fund and so-called free cash account, Dumas said, but about $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds was tapped that came from the federal government to help communities and states deal with the pandemic.
The stabilization fund sits at $5.1 million -- the highest ever for the town, Dumas said.
Revenue for the budget mainly comes from about $75 million in local tax dollars and $22 million in state aid.
As usual, $2 million in town funds was set aside for roadwork in addition to state aid money the town gets for that purpose each year.
Several other financial matters on the 22-article meeting warrant included building and equipment items for the town and schools.
Nearly $215,000 was appropriated for school paving, and $177,000 for the continued remediation of the North Main Street fire station the town is working with a developer on to turn into business use. Also, $80,000 was approved for boilers and heating/ventilation/air conditioning work for the high school.
The citizen's petition to prohibit teaching divisive concepts in schools was officially withdrawn by the petitioner the day before the meeting. It had faced rejection by town counsel and opposition from the ACLU.
Another citizen petition also ruled out of order on procedural grounds and withdrawn by the petitioner would have allowed voters to recall officials on appointed boards in the same way as elected officials.
And yet another petition article that would have banned the sale of nip bottles -- those small containers for liquor that often are tossed alongside roads -- was not taken up at the request of petitioners.
State legislators are again taking up a proposed expansion of the state bottle bill that would increase deposits from 5 to 10 cents and include nip bottles along with water and other bottles.