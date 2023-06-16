MANSFIELD — Along with approving a $111 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, residents at Thursday’s annual town meeting supported zoning changes to the downtown train station area and opposed expanding residents’ ability to recall town officials to appointed boards.
A total of 334 residents packed the high school auditorium for the nearly four-hour meeting.
A lot of debate was sparked by the planning board’s proposed update of the zoning bylaw for the Mansfield Station Revitalization Overlay District, also known as the Transit Oriented Development District, that dates back to 2014.
The changes approved will allow mixed-use (residential and commercial) higher density development, with building heights that would better meet market demands, town officials said.
Under development by the planning board since late 2021, the proposal grew out of the 2020 Master Plan’s recommendation to encourage development consistent with the town’s vision for downtown, and there had been four public hearings.
It is anticipated the zoning changes and related planned transportation improvements will encourage centrally located, walkable, private development in close proximity to the train station while maintaining the neighborhood’s historic character, officials said.
A consultant has been contracted to design a new roadway extending from Chauncy Street in the south, crossing the freight lines north of the commuter station, before connecting with a new roundabout at the intersection of North Main and County streets.
This proposed thruway will provide safe vehicular, bike, and pedestrian access to potential development and the train station, drawing traffic away from the adjacent neighborhoods, officials said.
New Director of Planning and Development Sarah Raposa said the revised bylaw will help the town meet requirements of the state’s MBTA Communities Act, which requires zoning districts of at least 50 acres within a half-mile of a transit station.
For Mansfield, up to 1,392 housing units could be built there, and the town could be in jeopardy of losing state grants if it doesn’t comply with the state law.
“Opting out is not an option,” Raposa said, adding a 300-unit development would be more likely proposed at one time. “We wouldn’t expect to see 1,400 units.”
Several residents, including finance committee member Walter Wilk, expressed concerns with such development and its impact on town services and traffic.
“It’s going to hurt taxpayers,” Robert O’Connell said.
Others agreed with the need for more affordable housing in town.
“I personally think Mansfield desperately needs affordable housing” that is owner occupied, Kathy Deely said, adding “we don’t need more rental property.”
“Young working professionals want to remain in town,” former town moderator Kostas Loukos said.
Other residents said the changes would help longtime residents as well who want to downsize, and the measure passed.
“It makes an awful lot of sense,” Jean Southard said of the proposal, adding higher density housing near the train station will mean fewer cars throughout town.
Among the 14 articles on the agenda was a citizen’s petition that would have expanded residents’ ability to recall a town official to appointed boards and committees.
Presently, the town charter only allows the recall of elected board members, of which there aren’t many compared to other towns, including select board and school committee. There are 87 appointed officials.
Petitioner Olivier Kozlowski, a former selectman, attorney, and parent, told town meeting the proposal was to “take more control over your town government” and bring more accountability.
The recall process for appointed would have been similar as for elected officials: obtain the signatures of at least 5% of registered voters (about 1,000) and if the office holder didn’t resign within five days, select board members could remove them or call a special election.
“This is part of a nationwide trend using recall provisions to intimidate libraries to remove books,” resident Nym Morris passionately stated, calling it a “massive witch hunt.” “This proposal is a first step in a book ban.”
Kozlowski countered library trustees could be recalled for displaying or not displaying books. The proposal lost.