MANSFIELD — The annual town election is set for Tuesday. Voting runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the gymnasium of the high school, 250 East St.
There are four-way contests for two three-year seats on the select board and school committee.
For select board, the candidates are incumbents Steven Schoonveld and vice chairman Michael Trowbridge, planning board member Diana Bren, and finance committee member Walter L. Wilk Jr.
For school board, the candidates are committee vice chairwoman Lynn Cavicchi, Vivian Webster, Ryan Barry, and David Rapoza.
Some voters will be casting ballots in different precincts as the town had to add a precinct due to an increase of 676 residents as shown from the 2010 to 2020 federal censuses.
Postcards were sent to addresses that were affected by the change, and there will be new signage and additional staff to aid voters to the correct precinct, Town Clerk Marianne Staples said.
To check voting precinct, visit www.mansfieldma.com.
Wilk ran unsuccessfully for the select board the past two years.
Trowbridge has been on the select board for six years, previously serving on the school committee for two decades. Schoonveld, a former finance committee member, like Trowbridge is also looking for a third term on the select board. Bren has been a member of the key board in town that handles growth.
The town has 18,365 registered voters.