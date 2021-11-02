MANSFIELD — Residents at the fall town meeting Thursday will be deciding on a tax break for a large Walgreens warehouse.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the high school. All residents are invited but you must be a registered voter to vote.
Topping the 23-article warrant or agenda is a request for a $1 million tax break for the Walgreens warehouse.
The pharmacy chain plans to invest $30 million in a prescription drug warehouse/distribution center in the town’s business park on Cabot Boulevard off Route 140.
It plans to lease 60,000 square feet of space in the building that is under construction but is looking for a tax break for $24 million in equipment, including robotics it plans to install in the structure.
The tax break would be a seven-year reduction of personal property taxes ranging from 40 percent the first year to 70 percent the last year, totaling $1 million. Walgreens would still pay $1 million in personal property taxes over that span as well as $140,000 in property taxes.
The warehouse expects to have 200 workers, with an average salary of $41,000.
Funds are also being sought for building and equipment expenditures known as capital items that are routinely funded at town meeting in the fall.
As for proposed zoning changes, one relates to educational/daycare facilities in residential zones that had come up at the annual town meeting.
The issue has cropped up with a private school, Hands-on Montessori School on Creedon Street, which is planning an expansion on Knights Way that neighbors have been fighting.
Town meeting voters are again being asked to limit the size of educational/daycare facilities in neighborhoods — something that wasn’t approved at the annual meeting.
This time, though, the proposal is from the planning board and not residents.
Another zoning change would revise the sign bylaw, principally for further regulating temporary and digital signs.
In other business, voters will be asked to support seeking state approval to allow the town to keep up to nine additional liquor licenses which are expiring.
Also, residents face a request to back money for design work for new boilers and a new hot water system at the high school.
More information about the town meeting can be found at www.mansfieldma.com.
