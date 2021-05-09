MANSFIELD — A lively contest for the select board is the only race residents will be voting on in Tuesday’s annual town election.
Select board member Neil Rhein and longtime finance committee member Walter Wilk are vying for a three-year term on the select board.
Wilk ran last year, coming up short in a three-way race for two seats on the board won by incumbents Jess Aptowitz and Frank DelVecchio, the board’s current chairman.
It was one of an unusual four races last year.
Among those running unopposed Tuesday are school committee member Jennifer Walsh for a three-year term and housing authority member Mary Kate Flynn for a five-year term.
And for town moderator, Kostas Loukos is set to fill the one-year office that oversees town meeting.
Robert Saquet in February revealed he wasn’t running for another term after 34 years in the post.
Loukos, who sits on the conservation commission, ran against Saquet last year and was a candidate for the board of selectmen in 2018.
The number of registered voters in Mansfield is 18,120.
With only one race, turnout isn’t expected to be too high.
“Early voting has been moderate,” Town Clerk Marianne Staples said.
The deadline for in-person early voting is noon Monday at the town clerk’s office in town hall, which opens at 8 a.m.
