MANSFIELD — Residents are being asked to vote on several matters at a special town meeting Thursday, including building and equipment items and a request for another liquor license.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Mansfield High School.
Among the 24 articles on the agenda are building and equipment items commonly known as capital items.
Among capital improvements are requests for:
- $1,834,380 for the replacement of the boiler and hot water system at Mansfield High School. Just over half the project’s cost will be covered by state funds.
- $370,000 for the replacement of self-contained breathing apparatus for firefighters.
- $228,503 for the final design, purchase of equipment, and underground tank removal for a playground at Robinson School.
- $125,000 for the design of the Qualters Middle School boiler and hot water system project, which will also be eligible for state funds.
There is also a citizen’s petition seeking an additional all-alcohol retail license at Reservoir Landing shopping center on Reservoir Street.
Also up for a vote are requests involving financial matters related to cash reserves, budgetary adjustments, pay down of the town’s debt, and needed drainage easements and takings.