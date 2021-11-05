MANSFIELD -- The town is poised to soon become home to an innovative warehouse for the Walgreens pharmacy chain that is expected to bring 200 new jobs and hefty taxes despite an approved tax break.
Over 200 residents at a special town meeting Thursday night at the high school voted near unanimously for a $1 million tax break for the warehouse.
The company plans to invest $30 million in a prescription drug warehouse/distribution center in the town's business park on Cabot Boulevard off Route 140.
Walgreens plans to lease 60,000 square feet of space in the building that is under construction near the Holiday Inn but sought the tax break for $24 million in equipment including robotics it plans to install in the facility.
The tax break will be a seven-year reduction of personal property taxes ranging from 40 percent the first year to 70 percent the last year, totaling $1 million. Walgreens would still pay $1 million in personal property taxes over that time span as well as $140,000 in property taxes.
Select board member Steve Schoonveld, who chairs an advisory committee that reviews and recommends tax breaks, told voters there were several factors that prompted the committee to unanimously support the request.
"It will provide an anchor as Mansfield reinvigorates" its business park, Schoonveld said.
Schoonveld said the building will have a significant amount of personal property -- more than other businesses in town.
As a result, he said the tax break was appropriate to put the warehouse on par with other businesses. "This type of adjustment is reasonable," Schoonveld said.
If Walgreens leaves before the end of the agreement, the pact calls for the town to recapture all taxes in full, he said.
Also, if the 200 jobs that are expected to pay an average salary of $41,000 and the $30 million investment aren't realized, there are provisions in the agreement, Schoonveld added.
The state is a co-sponsor of the tax break agreement and will monitor it, he noted.
Select board Chairman Neil Rhein pointed out that every tax dollar collected from businesses reduces the reliance on the residential tax base.
The town's industrial development commission and finance committee had voted unanimously to back the tax break as well.
Melinda Tarsi said the commission and town want to provide incentives such as the tax break to encourage high-tech investment.
Town Manager Kevin Dumas called the $30 million investment "extremely significant."
"It sounds like a wonderful plan," planning board member Sharon Friedman said. "It will be a great new business in town."
A company representative said the warehouse will distribute prescription drugs to both patients at their homes and to its stores. It would be one of 11 such facilities being built for the company in the U.S.
The building will be filled with "a lot of very sophisticated, expensive equipment," the representative said.
Steven McClure, president of Opportunity Alliance and who serves as a consultant to Walgreens, said five sites in Massachusetts were considered but company representatives found the Mansfield location to be "outstanding."
Walgreens began in 1901 in Chicago and is still based in Illinois. It has nearly 10,000 stores, with 249 in Massachusetts. It's the country's second largest drug store company behind CVS.
