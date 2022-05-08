MANSFIELD — Residents will choose two members each for the select board and school committee in Tuesday’s annual town election.
Voting runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the gymnasium of the high school at 250 East St.
There are four-way races for two three-year seats on both high-profile boards.
For select board, the candidates are incumbents Steven Schoonveld and vice chairman Michael Trowbridge, planning board member Diana Bren, and finance committee member Walter L. Wilk Jr.
For school board, the candidates are committee vice chairwoman Lynn Cavicchi, Vivian Webster, Ryan Barry, and David Rapoza.
The contest for select board has been quite lively.
Wilk, who has been on the finance committee several years, ran unsuccessfully for the select board the past two years.
Trowbridge has been on the select board for six years, chairing it for some time, and before moving to the board served on the school committee for two decades.
Schoonveld, a former finance committee member, also returned nomination papers for school committee but withdrew papers for that board to officially run for a third term on the select board.
Linda Fernando is the other school committee incumbent whose seat is expiring, but she didn’t pull candidacy papers.
Town Moderator Kostas Loukos faces no opposition for another one-year term.
The town has 18,365 registered voters. Voters are reminded there has been a significant change to voting precincts and many residential addresses have been affected due to this change, Town Clerk Marianne Staples said.
Some voters will be casting ballots in different precincts as the town had to add a precinct due to increased population as shown in the 2020 federal census.
The town’s population between the 2010 census and 2020 census increased by 676 residents to 23,860.
“Although we sent postcards to all addresses that were affected by the change, there will be new signage and additional staff to aid voters to the correct precinct,” Staples said.
To check voting precinct, visit www.mansfieldma.com.
The deadline to obtain an absentee ballot is noon Monday.