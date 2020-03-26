MANSFIELD – The May 12 annual town election will feature contests for all six offices on the ballot.
This week was the deadline for returning nomination papers, and there are races for select board, school committee, town moderator and housing authority.
"Every race is contested so it is an usually busy election," Town Clerk Marianne Staples said.
For select board, incumbents Jess Aptowitz, the chairman, and Frank DelVecchio face a challenge from longtime finance committee member Walter Wilk for the two three-year terms. Wilk chairs the finance board and was a finalist for town manager three years ago.
For school committee, board members Kiera O’Neil and Lauren Scher face opposition from Vivian Webster for two three-year seats.
Longtime incumbent Robert Saquet and Kostas Loukos will be vying for the one-year slot of moderator. Saquet has been moderator for 32 years, and Loukos sits on the conservation commission and ran for the board of selectmen in 2018.
James Ragazzo and William Snyder have returned candidacy papers for a five-year housing authority term. The seat is now held by Elizabeth Dye, who decided not to run.
