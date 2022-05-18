MANSFIELD — The controversial proposal to ban teaching “divisive concepts” in local schools will not be taken up at Thursday night’s annual town meeting after all.
The citizen’s petition has been officially withdrawn by the petitioner, Robert O’Connell, a local retired attorney and Republican.
The withdrawal was filed with the Town Clerk’s office Wednesday, meaning no action can be taken on the warrant article, Town Manager Kevin Dumas said.
Town officials had previously said the proposal could still be discussed and voted on despite the fact the petitioner wanted to withdraw it, town counsel rejected it and the ACLU opposed it.
The article called for a ban on teaching that “an individual, by virtue of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.” It also would have prohibited teachers from claiming the United States, Massachusetts or Mansfield were inherently racist or sexist.
A teacher or school administrator found in violation could have faced discipline and school committee members allowing the violation could have been recalled.
Also ruled out of order by town counsel on procedural grounds was another citizen petition article that would have allowed voters to recall officials on appointed boards in the same way as elected officials.
That article has also been withdrawn by the petitioner and won’t come up at town meeting, Dumas said.
The petitioners of the articles sought the signatures of their original supporters and obtained their support to withdraw, Dumas said.
Several other matters, including the budget for the coming fiscal year, will be up for discussion and a vote at town meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the high school.