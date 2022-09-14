Mansfield Water Distribution
Mansfield DPW worker David Mahoney hands out water Monday at a free distribution station at the town DPW yard.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

MANSFIELD -- The town's drinking water emergency has ended.

"The Town has received notification of its third consecutive test absent of bacteria in the water distribution system," town officials announced late Wednesday afternoon, adding MassDEP was notified. "Therefore, the boil water order is lifted effective immediately."