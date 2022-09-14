MANSFIELD -- The town's drinking water emergency has ended.
"The Town has received notification of its third consecutive test absent of bacteria in the water distribution system," town officials announced late Wednesday afternoon, adding MassDEP was notified. "Therefore, the boil water order is lifted effective immediately."
Water customers are advised to flush all taps and water lines.
Residents and businesses have since Sunday been advised to boil water or use bottled water for drinking for themselves and pets, brushing teeth, washing foodware, and food preparation because of E. coli bacterial contamination.
The bacteria can cause illness, especially in young, elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
It has been safe to use town water for hand washing, bathing and doing laundry, however.
The boil-water order was in effect, under DEP rules, until the town received three negative daily water tests.
The town was informed Tuesday tests Sunday and Monday showed no presence of bacteria, town officials said.
The results from Tuesday's testing arrived Wednesday.
E. coli was found in a routine monthly sample of water collected last Wednesday from the Albertini Water Treatment Facility on West Street.
Town officials were notified Friday by a laboratory the sample was positive for the presence of total coliform and E. coli bacteria. Three more water samples were also taken Friday.
Town officials were informed Saturday night by the lab that one of the repeat samples was total coliform positive, E.coli absent, which constituted an E. coli Maximum Contaminant Level violation and necessitated a boil order within 24 hours of such notice. DEP was informed.
Town officials added more chlorine at the treatment plants.
Residents of Foxboro served by Mansfield water needed to boil their water or use bottled water but Mansfield residents served by Attleboro water didn’t need to do either.