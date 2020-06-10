MANSFIELD — Residents will be taking votes in the June 23 annual town meeting at the site where music stars play and high school graduations are usually held — the Xfinity Center.
But they won’t be in the amphitheater’s seats or on the open lawn. They’ll be in the venue’s parking lot.
Select board members approved the meeting location at their virtual meeting last week.
Chairs will be set up in the parking lot, spaced 6 feet apart, with a separate section for those not wearing masks.
Having residents remain in their vehicles was one alternative considered.
Town meetings are usually held in the high school auditorium but with several hundred residents usually turning out and social distancing requirements, that location was not feasible, town officials agreed.
The options were presented after the town’s COVID-19 task force met with the town moderator, town clerk, town counsel and health authorities. The task force recommended the meeting be held outdoors.
“We thought the Xfinity option was the best one because there is plenty of parking space,” Town Manager Kevin Dumas said.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. instead of the usual 7:30 start to allow for more daylight, he said.
The Xfinity Center will not charge the town to use the parking lot, and has offered to help with audio and visual for the meeting, Dumas added.
To help reduce audience questions and move the meeting along, a virtual pre-town meeting will be held Thursday, June 18 at a time to be determined.
Town meeting was supposed to be held May 5 but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Select board members are also considering lowering the quorum for town meetings. New state legislation allows towns to do that in light of the virus crisis.
The key item on the town meeting agenda is the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
That spending plan, though, remains somewhat up in the air given state aid is unclear because of the virus’s impact on tax revenues.
Other warrant articles are proposed zoning changes and citizen petitions, but some of the former may be postponed.
