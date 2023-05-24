DEDHAM -- Karen Read, the Mansfield woman accused of killing her cop boyfriend by running him over with her SUV last year, spoke out for the first time following a court hearing Wednesday.
“It feels like we are the only ones fighting for the truth of what happened to John O’Keefe,” Read, 43, said referring to her Boston police officer boyfriend.
“Me and my family and my lawyers are marshaling every resource to get to the truth. It just feels like no one else wants it,” Read said on the steps of Dedham Superior Court flanked by her lawyers David Yannetti of Boston and Alan Jackson of Los Angeles.
When asked to be clear about whether she committed the crime, Read told reporters “We know who did it. We know who spearheaded this coverup.”
Prosecutors say Read was drunk when she ran over O’Keefe on Jan. 28, 2022, outside the Canton home of another Boston police officer and drove off in a snowstorm leaving O’Keefe for dead.
Her defense lawyers have argued in court that O’Keefe was killed by someone else inside the home during an after-party and are committing a coverup and framing Read.
Read has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and drunken driving and is free on $75,000 cash bail.
