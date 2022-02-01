MANSFIELD — A local woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a Boston police officer over the weekend.
Karen A. Read, 41, was taken into custody Tuesday night on a manslaughter warrant in the death of John O’Keefe, a Boston police officer found unresponsive outside a Canton home early Saturday morning, authorities said.
Read was arrested by State Police homicide detectives attached to the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.
“After several days of intensive investigation, detectives from the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office late (Tuesday) obtained an arrest warrant for Ms. Read,” Morrissey said.
Read, who authorities say drove to the Fairview Road area with O’Keefe, possibly shortly after midnight, is charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing death, and motor vehicle homicide.
O’Keefe, 46, of Canton, was taken to the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton following his discovery and pronounced dead several hours later.
Read was taken to the State Police Blue Hills barracks for processing Tuesday night.
She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Stoughton District Court. “Additional narrative information may be put into the record during arraignment,” Morrissey said.
“Tonight our thoughts are very much with those whom John left behind.”