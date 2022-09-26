Read, Karen Arraignment

Karen Read is arraigned last February in Stoughton District Court on charges related to the death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe.

 Nancy Lane/Boston Herald

MANSFIELD — A local woman accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV after a night of drinking and leaving him to die in a snowstorm last winter has hired a high-profile California lawyer.

Los Angeles lawyer Alan Jackson, who successfully defended Hollywood star Kevin Spacey in a 2017 Nantucket sexual assault case, has joined the defense team for Karen Read, 42, of 481 Gilbert St., according to court records.

