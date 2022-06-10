MANSFIELD -- A local woman was released on $100,000 cash bail Friday following her arraignment on charges stemming from the death of her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, in January.
Karen Read, 42, of 481 Gilbert St., was also ordered by a judge at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham to have no contact with the victim's family or home and to not drive.
Prosecutors unsuccessfully requested $500,000 cash bail, alcohol testing, and GPS monitoring.
Read was indicted Thursday by a Norfolk County grand jury on charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision causing death.
She is charged in the Jan. 29 death of John O’Keefe, 46, a 16-year Boston police officer.
Authorities say Read hit O'Keefe with an SUV, leaving him lying in snow. O'Keefe, who was off-duty at the time, was later pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. A state medical examiner said he suffered skull fractures, other injuries and hypothermia.
Prosecutors say the couple were drinking with friends in Canton before going to a home for a party just after midnight. Read, who had stomach problems and didn't want to attend the party, drove off after the accident, prosecutors allege.
Read, a financial analyst and finance professor, returned hours later with two friends to find O’Keefe unresponsive. She told a friend she couldn't remember much about the previous night and found her taillight broken, prosecutors said.
Her lawyer said there was no evidence of criminal intent in the case and Read called and texted O’Keefe repeatedly when he failed to come home.
Massachusetts State Police detectives with the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office arrested Read on Feb. 1.
Read entered a plea of not guilty to a manslaughter charge at her arraignment the next day and had been free on $50,000 cash bail until being taken into custody Thursday at her Mansfield home.
She is due for a pretrial conference on Aug. 12.