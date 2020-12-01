ATTLEBORO -- A Mansfield woman was arraigned Tuesday on charges alleging she accepted a parcel package containing nearly 184 grams of cocaine at her apartment this fall.
Suhail M. Osorio, 44, of 15 Bonney Lane, Apt. 31, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to trafficking in more than 100 grams of cocaine and unlawful possession of a stun gun.
Osorio, who has no criminal record, is free on $500 cash bail.
She was arrested Oct. 6 at her apartment following an investigation by the state police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Team, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Mansfield police.
The package addressed to Osorio was intercepted the previous month at an airport in Puerto Rico. It was found to contain cocaine and the sender was discovered to be a fictitious address, according to court records.
Osorio was apprehended shortly after a Mansfield detective posing as a Fed Ex driver left the package addressed to her at her apartment, according to court records.
Police say she claimed she was accepting the package for a friend for $500 and did not know the contents.
Police executed a search warrant for her apartment and reported finding the stun gun in her purse.
Osorio later claimed to be suffering from a health issue and was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital. A warrant was issued when she failed to appear at her arraignment Oct. 29, according to court records.
Trafficking in more than 100 grams of cocaine carries a mandatory minimum sentence of eight years in prison.
Her case was continued for a pretrial conference in February.
