MANSFIELD — Citing strained financial resources to defend herself, a local woman charged with intentionally killing her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV while driving drunk is seeking her bail money back.

Karen Read, 43, is asking that the $80,000 she posted for her release be returned to her and that she be allowed to remain free on personal recognizance, according to court papers filed Thursday in Dedham Superior Court.

