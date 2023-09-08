MANSFIELD — Citing strained financial resources to defend herself, a local woman charged with intentionally killing her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV while driving drunk is seeking her bail money back.
Karen Read, 43, is asking that the $80,000 she posted for her release be returned to her and that she be allowed to remain free on personal recognizance, according to court papers filed Thursday in Dedham Superior Court.
Read has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges stemming from the Jan. 29, 2022 death of John O’Keefe, a Boston police officer who lived in Canton.
Prosecutors allege she intentionally struck O’Keefe outside the house of another Boston cop by backing into him in anger at a high rate of speed before driving off and leaving him for dead in a snowstorm.
She returned to the house hours later when she and others discovered O’Keefe in the snow. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to prosecutors.
But Read and her defense team claim she is wrongly accused and is being framed. They say she dropped O’Keefe off so he could attend a party at the house and that others are responsible for his death.
In a first for his office, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey last month defended the investigation and criticized the conspiracy theories surrounding the case, which has attracted national media attention.
Prosecutors have filed motions seeking access to all video footage of interviews of Read conducted by ABC News and NBC News for their national news shows, including material not aired.
In requesting her bail back, Read’s lawyer David Yannetti of Boston renewed criticism of the police investigation and complained the prosecution has not given the defense pretrial discovery materials in a timely manner.
Yannetti said Read has had to pay for numerous experts, including DNA and cellphone ones, to refute claims by prosecutors and prepare her defense.
The amount of information the defense team has developed refuting the prosecution’s theory of the case qualifies as a “change in circumstances,” one of the legal requirements needed for a bail reduction, Yannetti said.
Since her indictment, the lawyer said, Read has lost her high-paying financial job in addition to health insurance. She also suffers from serious health problems, according to the filing.
Yannetti said Read has a large group of supporters, many of whom have turned out for her court appearances, and would return to court to fight the charges against her.
In addition, the lawyer said, Read would surrender her passport and sign paperwork paving the way for any rendition proceedings should she be out of the state.
A motion hearing is scheduled Sept. 15.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.