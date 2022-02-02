STOUGHTON — A Mansfield woman charged with hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowstorm last weekend was freed on $50,000 cash bail Wednesday.
Karen Read, 41, of 481 Gilbert St., pleaded innocent in Stoughton District Court to charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, death resulting.
Her lawyer, David Yannetti of Boston, said after the arraignment that there was a “rush to judgment” against his client and there was no evidence of criminal intent in the case. “I think there was a lot of political pressure on this district attorney’s office to bring charges in light of the fact that a police officer was the victim here,” Yannetti said.
“My client had no criminal intent. She loved this man. She is devastated by what happened and she is innocent and that will come out at trial,” he said.
Prosecutors say Read struck Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, 46, a 16-year veteran, after dropping him off outside a Canton home for an after-party just after midnight Saturday.
The couple, who have been together for two years, were drinking at two Canton bars with friends earlier in the evening but Read wanted to go home instead of the party because she did not feel well, according to Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally.
“She made a three-point turn in the street and left. She did not see the victim go into the house,” Lally said.
O’Keefe was found covered in snow outside the home about 6 a.m. by Read and two of her friends who went to the scene after O’Keefe did not return home that night, according to a police report.
Read used her body to cover O’Keefe to keep him warm and then gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation before EMTs arrived, Lally said.
A Canton firefighter told police that while paramedics were tending to O’Keefe, Read said to a friend, “I hit him. I hit him. I hit him. I hit him,” Lally said.
O’Keefe suffered cuts and abrasions in addition to blunt force trauma and hypothermia and was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. Lally said he had skull fractures.
Responding to Yannetti’s comment about political pressure, David Traub, a spokesman for the district attorney’’s office, said, “This arrest was pursuant to a warrant issued by a clerk-magistrate at the Stoughton District Court, who found that the evidence supported probable cause for the three charges brought.”
O’Keefe worked in the Boston Police Department’s sexual offenders office, according to superintendent-in-chief Gregory Long.
“John was a tremendous human being,” Long said.
During the court proceeding, Lally said detectives tested Read’s 2021 Lexus SUV and found the brakes and the rear-view camera, which gave a 180-degree view, worked properly.
The right rear taillight of the vehicle was broken and there was a deep scratch to the tailgate. A taillight piece found at the scene matched Read’s vehicle, Lally said.
During his bail argument, Yannetti called the manslaughter charge “a tremendous reach” and said there was no evidence in the police report of criminal intent.
The victim “is not some random stranger. This was her boyfriend. Someone with whom she was in love,” Yannetti said.
The defense lawyer said Read stayed at O’Keefe’s Canton home and returned there that night. She made several calls and texts to O’Keefe when he did not come home.
“She had no idea he was deceased or that anything had happened. He never stayed out at night without her,” Yannetti said.
Read is a native of Taunton and a graduate of Bentley College, Yannetti said, and currently works in finance. She was also an associate professor at a Massachusetts college he did not name. However, her Linkedin profile says she teaches at Bentley University.
Read suffers from several health issues, including multiple sclerosis, and has a brain tumor. It is not known yet whether the tumor is cancerous, Yannetti said.
Her parents, brother and sister-in-law came to court to support Read. All left the court without commenting to reporters.
O’Keefe’s parents and family members also attended in addition to police officers.
In a statement released through a Boston police spokesman, the O’Keefe family said: “John was not only a dedicated police officer, he was an exemplary guardian, son, brother, uncle and friend and we were so fortunate to have him as a part of our lives.”
They said after his sister and her husband passed away within a short time of each other, O’Keefe “welcomed the opportunity to raise his beloved niece and nephew and build a home and a life around their needs. People talk about someone who would give you the shirt off their back but that was truly who John was, and it is heartbreaking for us to suddenly be talking about him in the past tense,” the statement said.
The family said they appreciate the outpouring of support they have received and asked for privacy. They said they are mourning “this unbearable loss.”
Only one reporter, a photographer and television cameraman were allowed inside the courtroom for the arraignment.
Court officials explained there was no more room for the other reporters at the courthouse. Arraignments are supposed to be public.