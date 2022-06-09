MANSFIELD — A local woman has been indicted in the January death of a Boston police officer who was her boyfriend.
Karen Read, 42, of 481 Gilbert St., Mansfield, was indicted Thursday by a Norfolk County grand jury on charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter and leaving the scene of a collision causing death, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office announced.
She is charged in the Jan. 29 death of John O’Keefe, 46, an off-duty, 16-year Boston police officer who was found unresponsive outside a Canton home.
Authorities contend Read hit O’Keefe with an SUV, leaving him lying in snow. O’Keefe was later pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. A state medical examiner said he suffered skull fractures, other injuries and hypothermia.
Prosecutors say the couple were drinking with friends in Canton before going to the home for an after-party just after midnight. Read, who had stomach problems and did not want to attend the party, drove off after the accident, prosecutors allege.
Read, a financial analyst and finance professor, returned hours later with two friends to find O’Keefe unresponsive. She told a friend she could not remember much about the previous night and found her taillight broken, prosecutors said.
Her lawyer, David Yannetti of Boston, said there was no evidence of criminal intent in the case and that Read called and texted O’Keefe repeatedly when he did not come home.
State police detectives with the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office arrested Read Feb. 1 on a manslaughter warrant issued by Stoughton District Court.
Read entered a plea of not guilty to that charge at her arraignment the next day and has been free on $50,000 cash bail.
She was taken into custody about 5 p.m. Thursday at her Mansfield home on an indictment warrant issued by Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham earlier in the day.
She is expected to be arraigned Friday.
Hundreds of police officers from Boston and elsewhere, along with others, paid their respects at a wake for O’Keefe.