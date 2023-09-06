Foxboro fire truck

Foxboro Fire engine

 File photo

FOXBORO --  A two-car crash late Tuesday afternoon during rush hour traffic on Interstate 495 claimed the life of a 24-year-old Mansfield woman, the third fatality on area highways in two weeks.

The victim, Elizabeth Peter, was stopped in traffic on I-495 South when her 2018 Ford Escape was struck by a southbound SUV. The SUV then burst into flames, authorities said a preliminary investigation revealed.