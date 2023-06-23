Mansfield Duck Race
Thousands of plastic ducks are dumped into the Rumford River in Mansfield last June for the annual Great Duck Race.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

MANSFIELD -- The parks and recreation department's annual Great Duck Race at Fulton Pond is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Ducks are for sale in the Recreation Office. The cost is $1.

