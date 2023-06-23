MANSFIELD -- The parks and recreation department's annual Great Duck Race at Fulton Pond is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
MANSFIELD -- The parks and recreation department's annual Great Duck Race at Fulton Pond is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Ducks are for sale in the Recreation Office. The cost is $1.
The event kicks off the town's summertime recreation programs, which also include Movies Under the Stars, Arts in the Park, and Concerts on the Common.
The first movie, "Minions: The Rise of Gru," will be shown following the duck race on the South Common beginning at 8:30 p.m. The rain date for the race and movie is Thursday.
Winning duck numbers will be posted the next day at www.mansfieldma.com/232/Parks-Recreation. For more info, email recreation@mansfieldma.com or call 508-851-6458.
