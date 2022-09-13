MANSFIELD -- The town's drinking water crisis could be coming to an end as soon as Wednesday.
Residents and businesses have been advised to boil water or use bottled water since Sunday because of E. coli bacterial contamination.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
MANSFIELD -- The town's drinking water crisis could be coming to an end as soon as Wednesday.
Residents and businesses have been advised to boil water or use bottled water since Sunday because of E. coli bacterial contamination.
The boil water order will be in effect, under state Department of Environmental Protection rules, until the town has received three negative daily water tests.
The town has been informed tests Sunday and Monday showed no presence of bacteria, town officials said.
The results from Tuesday's third consecutive testing day are expected Wednesday or Thursday, officials said.
"Should the results from (Tuesday’s) testing indicate no presence of bacteria the Town will remove the boil water order as soon as permitted by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and notify residents," local officials said.
E. coli was found in a routine monthly water sample collected last Wednesday from the Albertini Water Treatment Facility on West Street.
Town officials were notified by a laboratory Friday the sample was positive for total coliform and E. coli bacteria. Three more water samples were also taken Friday.
Town officials were informed Saturday night by the lab that one of the repeat samples was total coliform-positive, E.coli absent, which constituted an E. coli Maximum Contaminant Level violation and necessitated a boil order within 24 hours. DEP was informed.
On Tuesday, many residents continued to visit the free bottled water distribution center the town set up Sunday at the DPW complex on East Street.
The center is scheduled to open again 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Town Manager Kevin Dumas said.
People who come for water need to show ID to prove they are residents of the town.
About 2,000 cases of water were handed out Sunday and about 1,500 Monday, said Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers, the town’s emergency management director.
Boiling water for one minute kills bacteria and makes water safe to drink and use for brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation, officials said. Pets should also be given only bottled or boiled-safe water.
It is safe to use town water for hand washing, bathing and doing laundry.
The bacteria could cause illness, especially in the young, elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
Town officials say they are adding more chlorine at the treatment plants.
Residents of Foxboro served by Mansfield water need to boil their water or use bottled water, but Mansfield residents served by Attleboro water don’t need to do either.
"The Town will continue to provide up-to-date information as it becomes available through daily updates in our efforts to keep residents informed as this situation moves forward," officials said.
For more information, visit www.mansfieldma.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.