Mansfield Water Distribution
Workers David Mahoney, left, and Ray Bedard distribute free water Monday at the Mansfield DPW yard, following the discovery of E. coli bacterial contamination in the town's drinking water.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

MANSFIELD -- The town's drinking water crisis could be coming to an end as soon as Wednesday.

Residents and businesses have been advised to boil water or use bottled water since Sunday because of E. coli bacterial contamination.