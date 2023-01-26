MANSFIELD — Town Manager Kevin Dumas has been appointed to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Small Communities Advisory Subcommittee.
Dumas, who served seven terms as Attleboro mayor from 2004 to 2018, was one of 13 elected or appointed individuals from across the nation to be named to the panel.
The subcommittee, formed in 1996, is part of the EPA’s Local Government Advisory Committee.
“I’m incredibly excited to represent the town of Mansfield in this new capacity,” Dumas said in a statement. “I look forward to working with our partners across the nation and in the federal government to raise and address issues that impact us here.”
Some of the issues include environmental justice, resiliency in the face of climate change, improving infrastructure needed to provide drinking water and wastewater services, and addressing polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water supplies.
The town is currently involved in a number of projects that involve PFAS.
Dumas said U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-4th District, had secured $2 million to assist with PFAS remediation at the Dustin and Prescott wells in Mansfield.
That’s being done in conjunction with upgrades to the town’s water treatment facility which is addressing the same issue.
The broader LGAC vets matters placed before it by the EPA and refers them to the SCAS or other subcommittees for review before voting on and returning recommendations to the agency.
Janet McCabe, the EPA’s deputy administrator, said the committee Dumas will be serving on as well as other subcommittees have provided “critical advice” to the LGAC over the past year.
