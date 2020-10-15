MANSFIELD - Friday is Green Hornet Day in Mansfield.
It’s the 75th birthday of the iconic mascot of Mansfield High School, which despite its advanced age hasn’t lost any of its buzz or sting.
And thanks to work done by Andrew Todesco, secretary of the Mansfield Historical Society, Kevin McNatt, president of the society, and 1978 MHS graduate Bill Breen, we all know how this fearsome bee came to be.
Entomologists tell us that hornets are not actually bees but a kind of wasp (for those who worry about such things). But it’s a good thing it’s a kind of wasp because bees die after they sting and wasps don’t.
And everyone wants the Mansfield Hornets to keep on stinging.
Anyway, all three men contributed to the hornet research and Todesco wrote the tale of the fearsome tail.
And it hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“There’s been a significant and positive response indicating the mascot is meaningful to people who went to Mansfield High School,” Todesco told The Sun Chronicle. “It’s conjured up a lot of happy memories.”
Breen, who covered Green Hornet sports for the Mansfield News in his high school days, said the mascot represents the “soul of the community” and ties generations of students together. He noted both he and his dad, Class of ‘52, were Green Hornets.
The story posted by Todesco prompted many comments and good memories, Breen said.
Todesco said it all began in the fall of 1945 as the nation began to recover from the horrors of World War II.
At the time the school didn’t have a true mascot, although the school colors green and white had been well established for 40 years.
As a result, its teams were referred to as “the green and white,” Todesco said.
And sometimes they were called the “Chocolate Towners,” which was “a nod to one of Mansfield’s biggest employers, the former chocolate factory on Oakland Street.”
Neither implied much ferocity, though.
Something with a little more bite was needed.
So the Mansfield Athletic Association decided to run a contest with a prize of $2 to whoever came up with the winning name.
For those who want to know, that $2 would be worth a cool $28.87 today, an amount that would not be turned down by any high school kid.
Two names were finalists, the Green Marauders and the Green Devils.
Students voted and much to everyone’s disappointment the tally was a tie, 104-104, so they had to begin again.
Despite their best efforts, Todesco and his helpers could not find out who finally came up with the name Green Hornets, but that was the name selected the following week in another vote.
Todesco suggested it may have come from a radio show of the same name that was popular at the time.
Breen noted the Green Hornet was also a comic book character.
But wherever it came from, it stuck.
“This time the Green Hornets won decisively and it was official: from then on, Mansfield High’s mascot was the Green Hornet,” Todesco wrote in his history of the name.
The Mansfield News trumpeted the new name on Oct. 19, 1945 and Todesco quoted the paper.
“In the future you’ll refer to Mansfield High School athletic squads as the Green Hornets.”
The Class of ’46 renamed their yearbook “The Green Hornet” to further ingrain the name in school culture.
While the name has been the same for 75 years, there have been a number of renderings of the famous fearsome flying insect.
Norman Kennedy, a member of the Class of ’46, sketched the first official rendering of the Green Hornet, Todesco said, adding that some early versions “looked as much like an illustration from a science book than a beloved mascot.”
In 1975, then-athletic director Vinny Messina “re-branded the venerable mascot as ‘Bucky Hornet.’ ”
Bucky was one of several illustrated mascots that debuted in the 1970s and ’80s, Todesco said.
The current version of the Green Hornet mascot appeared around 2005.
The historical society has posted a number of other renditions on its Twitter feed.
Meanwhile, the name has inspired Hornet offspring.
The concession stand at Memorial Park is known as The Hornet’s Nest and the student cheering section for sporting events is known as The Nest.
At Qualters Middle School, the various academic teams compete in “Stinger” events throughout the school year as they work their way to becoming Hornets, Todesco said.
Happy birthday and many more to the Green Hornet.
