MANSFIELD — Embattled Police Chief Ronald Sellon remains on administrative leave with pay six months after an internal investigation determined he was unfit to serve the town.
However, on Tuesday, in response to an inquiry from The Sun Chronicle, the town’s labor attorney said the town and Sellon’s lawyers are trying to negotiate a resolution to the situation. “Unfortunately, this process takes time. During this time, legal counsel for Chief Sellon and for the town continued an open dialogue with each other,” attorney Daniel C. Brown said in a statement.
In early January, Brown said, both sides agreed to try and mediate the “various issues” and will meet “in the near future.”
“The town expects to release a further update following the meeting,” he said.
The situation regarding the chief has dragged on for over a year and a half, much of it under the radar with town officials citing confidentially.
Before Sellon was declared unfit to serve in late August after an investigation into workplace complaints about his alleged behavior, he was placed on administrative leave in October 2021.
However, Sellon, who was paid over $198,000 in fiscal 2021, has not been at work since June 2021, using vacation and sick time before being placed on leave.
His job status was not publicly acknowledged by town officials until April 2022 after The Sun Chronicle filed a public records request and won an appeal when the town denied the newspaper the records.
Meanwhile, Deputy Police Chief Michael Ellsworth, who was paid $149,646 in fiscal 2021, has been acting police chief since Sellon was placed on leave. He receives about $375 a week for taking on the chief’s tasks.
The change in Ellsworth’s role at the department wasn’t acknowledged until then-selectman Steven Schoonveld raised the issue at a board meeting in March 2022.
The town’s investigation revealed Ellsworth and other command staff and civilian employees complained about Sellon’s alleged angry outbursts and demeaning treatment of some officers and civilian employees.
However, Sellon denied he committed any conduct that would deem him unfit for the job. He said he was a victim of a “smear campaign” and slander by Dumas for not intervening when Dumas was arrested for drunken driving in Provincetown in 2019.
The case against Dumas was reduced to driving to endanger and was continued without a finding for one year with a $900 fine, according to court records.
Dumas had denied he requested the chief intervene after his arrest and that the investigation into Sellon was unrelated.
Under his contract, Sellon has the right to appeal any disciplinary action against him to the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission.
When asked about Sellon’s status Tuesday, Dumas confirmed he was still on the payroll but referred other questions to the town’s lawyer.
Select board Chairman Michael Trowbridge also declined to elaborate, saying in an email that “the matter currently is being handled by town legal counsel.”
“The town manager, who is in charge of employees and day to day operations, will issue reports to the public in the future when there are any developments in the status of this matter,” Trowbridge said.
Sellon, a police officer for 26 years and chief since 2013, instituted the Problem Orientated Policing unit aimed at reducing crime and reconstituted the department’s K9 unit, among other changes.
He also obtained a state grant to pay for a mental health clinician to respond with officers to crisis calls and was active in professional organizations such as the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
