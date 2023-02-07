MANSFIELD — Embattled Police Chief Ronald Sellon remains on administrative leave with pay six months after an internal investigation determined he was unfit to serve the town.

However, on Tuesday, in response to an inquiry from The Sun Chronicle, the town’s labor attorney said the town and Sellon’s lawyers are trying to negotiate a resolution to the situation. “Unfortunately, this process takes time. During this time, legal counsel for Chief Sellon and for the town continued an open dialogue with each other,” attorney Daniel C. Brown said in a statement.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.