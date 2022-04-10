MANSFIELD — Select board member Steven Schoonveld, who had been considering running for school committee in the May 10 annual town election, has decided to run for a third three-year term on the select board.
Schoonveld withdrew his nomination papers for school board by Thursday’s deadline for doing so, Town Clerk Marianne Staples said. No other candidates withdrew.
“As I considered which position, it became clear that a holistic approach with a one-town focus is once again needed,” Schoonveld said in an email. “Remaining on the select board can allow me to help with the increasing school infrastructure needs to maintain Mansfield’s status as an amazing community while working to make it more affordable for all who live here, work here and send their children to our wonderful schools.”
Schoonveld posted more information on social media.
“I must confess, I wanted to simply run. Run away from and not step foot in Town Hall again. But you the voters have reached out in mass asking me to run right back in,” Schoonveld said. “Over the years I have voted my conscience on behalf of you the residents and not in lockstep with others. I have asked the probing questions, initiated teams to find cost savings, and attempted to get the board to just do our job. It has been a challenge to say the least.”
Schoonveld pledged to continue to push for transparency, inform residents and encourage voter participation, and during his campaign discuss the budget process, the role of the select board, and the performance of the board the past six years.
Schoonveld, a former finance committee member, had said he would make a decision what office he would run for as the town charter prohibits a resident from holding two elected positions.
The parent of two local students and former school teacher, he early on appeared to be leaning toward running for school board, mentioning the need for stability on the school committee and noting he had “done” his time on the select board.
Schoonveld at times has found himself a dissenter on the board.
In recent weeks, Schoonveld has been at odds with fellow select board members and Town Manager Kevin Dumas over the mysterious status of Police Chief Ronald Sellon.
Schoonveld has been pushing for public disclosure of the chief’s situation, but other board members said Schoonveld had been informed of the chief’s status, and Dumas has declined to say anything publicly, citing employee confidentiality.
In addition to Schoonveld, other candidates for two three-year seats on the select board are board vice chairman Michael Trowbridge, planning board member Diana Bren, and finance committee member Walter L. Wilk Jr.
For two three-year school committee seats, there are also four candidates: committee vice chairwoman Lynn Cavicchi, Vivian Webster, Ryan Barry, and David Rapoza.
The last day to register to vote is April 20, and last day to obtain an absentee ballot is May 9.