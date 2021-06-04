MANSFIELD — Mansfield High School has named Nikhil Lankipalle the Class of 2021 valedictorian and Isabella “Bella” Deberghes the salutatorian.
Lankipalle’s academic achievements have included serving as president of the National Honor Society, as a member of the Spanish National Honor Society, a National Merit Scholarship Award winner, and Presidential Award recipient.
During his junior year, Lankipalle received the Jefferson College Book Award, given to a student who exemplifies outstanding scholarship, leadership and citizenship in the community.
Lankipalle has played on the boy’s tennis team and served as the captain for the 2020-2021 season. As a member of the math team he was a top three scorer in the state and also belonged to the mock trial team. He helping organize this year’s board game club.
Outside of school, Lankipalle volunteers with the Mansfield Youth Basketball Association, helped organize a Toys for Tots drive, and works as a tennis instructor for the Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department.
He has also been involved with the local STEM Expo at Jordan Jackson and Qualters Middle schools.
Course work and time spent volunteering at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro have solidified Lankipalle’s desire to pursue a career in the medical field, the school said.
In the fall, he will attend the University of Virginia’s Echols Scholars Program, where he plans to major in biochemistry on a pre-med track.
Deberghes is captain of the mock trial team and a member of the National and Spanish National honor societies. She received the Yale Book Award as a junior for excellence in scholarship, character, leadership, and civic-mindedness. And she is a member of the varsity field hockey team.
Her involvement in the community includes annual pie making for Septemberfest at Saint Mary’s Church, leaf raking for the elderly, collecting donations for Toys for Tots, and painting windows during the holidays. She also co-founded a service project called “Shining a Light on Cancer,” which is a meal delivery program for local families.
A competitive dancer since the third grade, Deberghes’s hundreds of hours of choreography and practice have led to national championships for her and her teammates, the school said. She also enjoys sharing her passion for dance with younger children — volunteering her time to teach 4- and 5-year-olds acrobatics.
In the fall, Deberghes will be attending Vanderbilt University pursuing a degree in chemical engineering; a career path that was inspired by her brother.
“All of our students showed great determination and perseverance amidst the obstacles the pandemic caused, on top of the traditional challenges that come with completing your high school years,” Principal Mary Watkins said.
