ATTLEBORO — Citing a recent state Supreme Judicial Court decision, prosecutors are dropping a manslaughter charge against a city man accused in the fatal overdose of a friend he allegedly sold heroin to in June 2016.
Robert A. Bolton, 38, of 49 Carlon St., still faces an indictment in Fall River Superior Court charging him with distributing heroin. The case is scheduled for a hearing Wednesday.
Bolton, who was also a heroin user, allegedly sold a $40 bag of heroin to Alex Cleghorn, 34, of Attleboro, after exchanging text messages. Cleghorn died June 4, 2016 of an overdose at his home, according to court records.
Bolton's case bares striking similarities to a case in which the SJC earlier this month threw out the manslaughter conviction of Jesse Carillo. He had sold heroin to a friend who later died at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
In the Carillo case, the high court ruled the prosecution needed to present more evidence other than the mere transfer of heroin to meet the standard of wanton or reckless conduct required for a manslaughter conviction.
Prosecutors dropped the manslaughter indictment against Bolton in light of the Carillo decision, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney's office, said.
"In our case we indicted the matter when the law clearly indicated the distribution of and the use of heroin in and of itself is inherently dangerous. The law at the time clearly supported this type of indictment," Miliote said in an email.
"However, the new heightened standard set forth by the SJC in its Carillo ruling means that in this specific case we were left with no other alternative" than to drop the charge, he said.
Bolton is free on bail with conditions, including a requirement that he wear a GPS bracelet and obtain mental health and substance abuse counseling while his case is pending, according to court records.
