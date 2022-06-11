Three times in the past week local school officials have had to respond to perceived threats to student safety.
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School’s 900 students were placed in lockdown twice in as many days, once after threatening graffiti was scrawled on a boys’ room wall and again when two rounds of live ammunition were found in a lavatory.
Earlier in the week, third- through sixth-graders were hustled inside at Kennedy-Freeman Elementary School in Norfolk after a male juvenile reportedly made threatening remarks outside the building.
No one was injured in any of the incidents and police and school officials have sought to reassure the public that there were no “credible” threats to public safety.
In all three cases, police say they are continuing to investigate.
Nevertheless, in light of the horrific mass shooting at a Texas school on May 24, even the idea of risk to students can leave parents unnerved.
Comments in response to a question posted on The Sun Chronicle’s Facebook page ranged from a suggestion to put armed American military veterans at the schools to deter shooters to installing metal detectors to blaming the news media for fueling potential school assailants’ imaginations with coverage. “For every media published about them another troubled soul sees an opportunity for some fame,” one reader who identified himself as Chris McDonough wrote. “I blame the media ‘cause fear sells.”
Another reader longed for a world before school shootings became common and mentioned the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado in 1999 that left 15 dead. Dee Forte, who did not specify a hometown, wrote: “Parents were nervous a long time ago probably started after Columbine. How many since then?” She continued, “Not only do parents have that to worry about, now it’s what is being taught to their kids in school. Parents just can’t win. Thank God my kids went to school when they did.”
Dr. Bradford Germain, 65, who recently wrote a letter to the editor of The Sun Chronicle expressing concerns over school safety following a break-in at Attleboro High, said in an interview that “We need and the schools need to be more vigilant.”
Germain, a semi-retired pediatrician, says his daughter teaches at the school and she and her fellow teachers “are beside themselves.”
While the administration has assured the public that the schools are secure, Germain says the recent incident left him in doubt. “Clearly there is a need to worry. That’s the issue I have.”
David Sawyer, superintendent of schools in Attleboro, says he understands why parents are concerned, but lockdowns are only one element of response to school safety.
“Lockdowns are an important safety procedure, but only one on a wider continuum of responses that we employ flexibly, on a case-by-case basis, and as a consequence of a thorough and ongoing risk assessment, usually in coordination with APD (Attleboro Police Department),” Sawyer said in an email.
“Lockdowns specifically are used to address a perceived threat, and as such signify an elevated level of concern. I think different people respond differently, so it would be imprudent to characterize how people feel generally, but it is safe to say that lockdowns do cause anxiety for some, and therefore need to be used judicially,” the superintendent wrote.
“However, if we cannot quickly invalidate a reported threat, we need to take the necessary steps to insure the safest possible conditions for our students and staff,” he added.