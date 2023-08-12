On a recent afternoon at Attleboro’s Capron Park, Cindy DeFronzo, said she was looking forward to a few things – an upcoming trip to Italy and preparing for it by shopping during the state’s annual sales tax holiday.
DeFronzo, of Attleboro, said she’d “absolutely” be shopping the weekend of Aug. 12-13.
“I’m going to buy a suitcase,” she said. “We just like the deals. It will be good.”
The state’s sales tax of 6.25% will be suspended for those two days on certain purchases less than $2,500. In addition, many stores are having sales to coincide with the tax-free event, so the savings to consumers could be even greater.
Others surveyed at Capron Park – eight out of the 10 interviewed – said they’d likely be taking advantage of the deals.
Krystal Lopez, a young mom from Attleboro, said she’d likely be doing some shopping.
“Probably, yeah,” she said. “I’ll go to the mall and maybe buy some clothes.”
Most clothing, however, is not taxed in Massachusetts, but there could be sales to draw people in.
Eric Noonan said if there is something he needs, he’ll buy it.
“That would make sense if there’s a large purchase I could take advantage of,” he said.
He’s an outdoors guy, and he’s interested in buying some camping gear.
“I could stock up for what we might need on our family adventures,” said the father of two as he kept an eye on his young kids.
Hunter Camara of Attleboro, a Capron Park Zoo employee, said he’d definitely be shopping on tax-free weekend, suggesting his purchases would be at the zoo’s gift shop.
“That’s a pretty cool thing,” he said. “I’ll definitely buy a necklace or a stuffed animal.”
For others, like Christine Glynn, a former Attleboro resident now living in Narragansett, R.I., shopping during the weekend is not on the agenda.
“No, I don’t go out of my way to do it,” she said. “Maybe if there was a big ticket appliance I needed, but I don’t watch for it every year.”
Yanessa Martinez of Attleboro was a definite “no.”
“I have no money,” she said.
Others hadn’t heard about the tax holiday.
Erica McGuire of Berkley was surprised.
“I didn’t know it was happening,” she said.
She paused and thought about some of her appliances.
“I don’t know if there are any big ticket items I need. To be honest, I’m hoping the old appliances I have now will last to the next tax holiday,” she said with a laugh.
Chloe Rebello of Pawtucket also said she didn’t know the tax-free weekend was approaching.
“I didn’t know that,” she said. “We’re always out shopping, so we’ll take advantage of it.”
“I might buy some big ticket items if they are tax free,” she said.
Businesses preparing
Joe Casey, general manager of Cardi’s Furniture in South Attleboro, said all the store’s salespeople look forward to tax-free weekend.
“It’s probably our busiest weekend of the year,” he said. “Our salespeople call it our Super Bowl. It’s incredible how many people come in to save. It’s incredible how many customers don’t want to see the government get the 6.25%.”
He said everyone looks forward to it.
“It’s very exciting,” he said. “It’s a fun weekend.”
At Lambco Appliance in downtown Attleboro, sales manager George Varjabedian said it’s one of the busiest weekends of the year.
“It will be the busiest weekend all summer,” he said. “It’s like black Friday. People look forward to it every year.”
A representative of Raymour and Flanigan had similar thoughts.
“The much-anticipated Massachusetts Annual Tax-Free Weekend is upon us, and on behalf of Raymour & Flanigan, we are certainly excited,” Karl Knepper regional director of sales said. “Tax-Free Weekend presents an excellent opportunity for our customers to save on their furniture and mattress needs. Our organization recognizes the significance of this event for both consumers and local businesses. Raymour & Flanigan has always been dedicated to supporting our community, and we’re excited to see the positive impact that Massachusetts Tax-Free Weekend will have on the local economy.
“Our teams are pumped up, fired up, and super excited for the event. Historically, Massachusetts Tax-Free Weekend is one of our busiest weekends of the year, and there is no better time to buy.”
Consumer confidence
Despite inflation and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates again in late July, consumers appear to be poised to spend as U.S. consumer confidence rose to its highest level in two years last month, according to an Associated Press report.
While still high, inflation eased somewhat in June, reaching its lowest point since early 2021.
And as consumers are ready to spend — the National Retail Federation said surveyed consumers were expecting to spend $41.5 billion this year, up from $36.9 billion last year — some believe sales tax holidays aren’t all they’re sold to be.
In a 2022 brief, the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a nonprofit think tank, said sales tax holidays are increasingly popular with lawmakers but are ineffective compared to other tax reforms.
“Sales tax holidays are poorly targeted and too temporary to meaningfully change the regressive nature of a state’s tax system,” the brief read. “Lawmakers must understand that they cannot resolve the unfairness of sales taxes simply by offering a short break from paying these taxes.”
The state’s Department of Revenue said it lost about $45.2 million in the 2022 tax free weekend.
The details
For the tax holiday weekend, most retail items of up to $2,500 purchased in the state for personal use are exempt from sales tax. However, some items are not. They include: Meals, motor vehicles, motorboats, telecommunications services, gas, steam, electricity, tobacco products, marijuana or marijuana products, alcoholic beverages and any single item whose price is more than $2,500.
Layaway items do not qualify for the exemption.
Online purchases also qualify for the exemption if it is purchased during the weekend and during Easter Daylight Time, even if it is delivered after the weekend ends.
For more information go to mass.gov/info-details/sales-tax-holiday-frequently-asked-questions