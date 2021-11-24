WRENTHAM -- Before the coronavirus pandemic, it was a tradition to kick off holiday shopping with “Midnight Madness” at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets Mall.
But for the second consecutive year, what had become a traditional early Black Friday kickoff will not be happening.
Instead, the mall off Route 1A will open at 6 a.m. Friday instead of midnight, according to police.
However, Police Chief Bill McGrath said shoppers should still expect heavy traffic and neighborhoods will be open to only local traffic.
“Definitely avoid the area unless you’re joining in,” McGrath said.
Officers will do their best to manage traffic and handle emergency calls, according to the police chief.
Major retailers are also not opening for early Black Friday shopping or will be closed again Thanksgiving, including Best Buy, JCPenney, Kohl's, Macy's, Target and Walmart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.