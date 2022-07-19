ATTLEBORO — A long vacant parcel in the Attleboro Industrial Business Park could soon be occupied if it gets permits from the planning board and conservation commission.
The 5.61-acre parcel located at 1275 Commerce Way, which runs between County an Tiffany streets, was at one time going to be the site of a processing plant for MAR Seafood.
But the plant was never built because the city declined to give MAR a tax break bigger than $250,000 over 20 years.
MAR, headquartered in Warwick, R.I., bought the property for $340,000 from the Attleboro Redevelopment Authority in February 2010.
After negotiations with the city failed it dropped its plans for a processing plant in June 2012.
Now, a decade later, Rhino Capital Advisors LLC out of Boston hopes to construct a 58,600-square-foot light manufacturing and warehouse building on the last parcel remaining in the park.
Rhino does not have a tenant and plans to build the structure on speculation. About 3,000 square feet would be devoted to office space, 32,000 to manufacturing and 23,600 would be dedicated to a warehouse.
Rhino has a purchase and sale agreement with MAR, apparently contingent on getting the permits.
A Rhino representative, John O’Leary, told the planning board on Monday that the foundation built by MAR would be demolished before the new one-story, 32-foot-high building is constructed.
MAR had laid the foundation for its 30,000-square-foot plant and had steel girders delivered to the site, but stopped construction in November 2010 while it was negotiating with the city.
Meanwhile, MAR’s neighbor, New England Sports Village which came along five years after MAR, bought 104 acres from the ARA in April 2015 for $2.34 million.
That purchase covered the majority of the rest of the park and it got the ARA out of debt.
After that, NESV bought up the rest of the park to bring its parcel size to 139 acres.
NESV bought 35.2 acres in October 2018 from the ARA for $820,000.
In February 2019 NESV had a tentative deal to buy the MAR property, but that deal was never completed.
Eleven months ago, in August 2021, NESV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Boston.
It blamed the coronavirus pandemic, which began in March 2020, for at least some of its debt.
At the time of the filing the debt was about $20 million.
That court proceeding is still unresolved.
