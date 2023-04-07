PreSnow Hoop SAPIX
Buy Now

A basketball enthusiast gets some pre-storm shots in on March 13 at the Rice Recreation Complex in Wrentham. The area was expecting rainy, windy weather changing to snow that afternoon and into the next.

 MARK STOCKWELL

SUN CHRONICLE

file photo

March typically is a rough month for weather — a transition from winter to spring, but that wasn’t as much the picture this past month.

Continuing the winter trend of hardly any snowfall, there was no snow recorded by the Attleboro Water Department for the month.