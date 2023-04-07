March typically is a rough month for weather — a transition from winter to spring, but that wasn’t as much the picture this past month.
Continuing the winter trend of hardly any snowfall, there was no snow recorded by the Attleboro Water Department for the month.
March usually gets an average of 6 1/2 inches of snow, water department records show, though March 2022 saw just an inch.
It was a fairly wet month, though.
There was 4.29 inches of rain over a dozen days in March, with about half that coming over two straight days in the middle of the month, the water department said.
March was warmer than normal as well, also falling in step with winter overall.
The average daily high was 49, which compares to a usual 46. The highest temperature was 61 two consecutive days toward the end of March, water department records indicate.
The average daily low for the second March in a row was 31, with 29 being typical. The lowest temp was 24, surprisingly the last day of the month.