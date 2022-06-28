ATTLEBORO — A senior at Attleboro High School has organized a march on Friday to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the almost 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision concerning abortion.
The court on Friday decided there’s no Constitutional right to an abortion and sent the question to the states to decide individually if abortion will be allowed.
Brianna Frissora, a senior at Attleboro High School, said she, her friends and classmates were very upset about the ruling when it came out on Friday.
“We wanted to find a way to express our feelings,” she said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “I decided to put together a march which I just put out on a site called ‘We Won’t Go Back’.”
The march will begin at the Newell Shelter in Capron Park at noon on Friday, she said.
Frissora said the march will make its way to the center of Attleboro.
“We just want to grab attention,” she said.
She was not immediately available for further comment.