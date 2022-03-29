ATTLEBORO — When Peter Gay caught a glimpse of Marcus Robbins in his bike-riding tights, he said it was a sight “he wanted to get out of his mind as soon as possible.”
And that’s something Robbins would have laughed at.
“He was very easygoing and laughed harder at the joke (about him) than the person making the joke,” Gay, the executive director of North TV, said.
Gay and Robbins were in the now defunct Attleboro Lions Club together and Gay said Robbins took a lot of ribbing from fellow Lions about the often mismatched clothes he wore.
“(The outfit) very seldom matched,” Gay said. “But he enjoyed taking a ribbing as much as he enjoyed giving a ribbing. He was a character.”
Robbins died last week, six days short of his 88th birthday, at his Ashton Road home. His daughter Janet Robinson and a longtime family friend Sarah M. Schaefer were with him.
He was the widower of former mayor Judy Robbins, who died in a traffic accident at the age of 78 in 2015.
At that time the couple had been married 54 years.
Friends said her death hit Marcus hard.
When she died, Judy Robbins was chairwoman of the Attleboro Redevelopment Authority.
Previously she served six terms, or 12 years, as Attleboro’s mayor.
In addition to his good nature there was a side of Robbins that many people never saw, and that was his generosity, Gay said.
That was a characteristic he shared with his wife, who tried to keep her giving under the radar but was not always successful.
When the cause is public, it’s hard to keep it a secret.
For example in 1999 she contributed thousands of dollars to help fund Attleboro’s annual 4th of July fireworks show after fundraising came up short.
And in 2007, when she was the town administrator for North Attleboro, she donated $5,000 for new uniforms for the high school’s marching band.
Didn’t seek ‘limelight’
Her husband was the same way, Gay said.
“Marcus never looked for the limelight,” he said. “He was very unassuming and he made more contributions to the city of Attleboro than people will ever know.”
When in his 60s, Marcus Robbins helped found the Attleboro Criterium Bicycle Race, which was when Gay caught a glimpse of him in tights. But as another friend, John Rhyno, the former selectmen chairman in North Attleboro, said, Robbins didn’t give a whit about what people thought.
“Marcus walked to the beat of his own drum,” Rhyno said. “And there’s nothing wrong with that. If you go through life you better go through on your own terms.”
And that’s exactly what Robbins did.
In fact, both he and his wife did — perhaps that’s what drew them together and made them successful.
“If he wanted to do something, there was no stopping him,” Rhyno said.
“Anybody who knew Marcus Robbins would be the first to tell you he had his own way of doing things and he did it that way. He was a decent guy. I liked him.”
Robbins was a graduate of Cornell University with a degree in mechanical engineering.
He met Judy at a wedding of a friend in California when he was studying for his master’s degree.
The couple married in 1961 and moved to Attleboro in 1962 after his dad, who ran a machine shop in the city, had a heart attack.
Robbins’ obituary said Judy was not enthused about moving east, but came to love Attleboro and served on the city council for years before becoming mayor. She later continued that service on the ARA board with an in-between stint as town administrator in North Attleboro.
To some, they were an odd couple, but the marriage was successful.
Rhyno summed it up: “It worked for them.”
Marcus worked at Bottomley & Robbins, which his dad founded in 1948, for a while before starting his own company, Foreign Car Specialists, in North Attleboro in the 1970s.
Loved Porsches
He had a passion for automobiles, especially Porsches.
“He kept generations of cars running smoothly, and was quick with a tow if anyone was stranded on a highway,” according to his obituary.
Rhyno described him as “very talented.”
Besides being an excellent mechanic and businessman, Robbins loved sports and competition.
He loved to sail, ski, play tennis and bicycle.
Robbins and his wife were members of the Bearcroft Swim and Tennis Club, which allowed him to play tennis all year round.
But there was more.
“Sailing was in his blood, and he could be found at Barrington Yacht Club on Tuesday nights during racing season,” according to his obituary. “He was an accomplished sailor and quick to raise his hand for any captain that needed crew.”
Robbins was known as much for his intelligence as for the dirt under his fingernails, which no doubt came from working on cars or the bikes he loved to fix.
But while it seemed hard to get beyond the surface of Robbins at times, he had a caring heart.
Rhyno said when his wife was ill with cancer, Robbins would call him twice a week to find out how she was doing and how he was doing.
“That was amazing,” Rhyno said. “That was a side of him a lot of people never saw.”
After his wife’s death, Robbins served the city on the board of assessors for one term after his appointment by then-mayor Kevin Dumas in 2016.
His abilities were appreciated by then-chief assessor Stanley Nacewicz.
“He was very intelligent and very beneficial to the board,” Nacewicz said.
He said Robbins was not afraid to ask questions and challenge him.
“He will be missed, there is no doubt about that,” he said.
Frank Cook, who served as city council president for five terms, said Robbins was admirable in the way he supported his wife.
“Marcus was always supportive of Judy,” he said. “I always admired that. When you’re a politician having that support is very important, very critical.”
But Cook said the couple were admirable for another reason.
“I thought they were good role models,” he said. “They are part of a dying breed of people. They were very committed to the community where they lived and they did not want to be singled out for their contributions.”
Cook said too often people seek praise for their contributions, especially politicians, but that did not happen with the Robbinses.
Cook noted the couple were very supportive of the Literacy Center and, of course, Markman Children’s Programs, which was renamed Robbins Children’s Programs after Judy’s death.
‘Catalyst for progress’
“They were always so kind and generous to us,” Robbins Children’s Programs director Janice Chabot said in an email. “We are so grateful to have been a part of their lives and us theirs.”
In a more formal followup statement, Chabot said the couple’s contributions “were instrumental for the build out of our facility at 803 North Main Street.
“Marcus is fondly remembered as he would often stop in to see what was new at RCP, and always welcomed hearing stories of how Judy’s knowledge and ideas were a catalyst for our progress.”
Marcus Robbins is survived by his children, Andrew Robbins and his wife Laurie and Janet Robinson and her husband Brian, all of Seattle, Wash. and five grandchildren, Samantha Robbins and Maxwell Marcus Robbins, Page Robinson, Graham Robinson, Reid Robinson.
He was predeceased by his brother Sam Robbins of Attleboro in 2011 and his sister Connie Paulding of Salt Lake City, Utah in 2022.
There will be celebration of life at his home, 20 Ashton Road, Sunday, May 29 at 2 p.m.