ATTLEBORO — A marijuana company preparing to open a facility in a city industrial park wants to also open a retail shop in South Attleboro on the Rhode Island border.
Bristol County Wellness Center, also known as Nova Farms, aims to build a retail shop for medical and recreational marijuana on a 1.16-acre lot just off Route 1 bounded by Chartier, Bacon and Westminster streets.
It’s roughly 600 feet from the Pawtucket line and would be located behind the Rite Aid pharmacy on the corner of Bacon and Washington (Route 1) streets.
The lot is vacant and is used as a private parking area.
BCWC needs a special permit and a variance from the zoning board of appeals as well as state permits to open the business.
The company made a presentation to the board last Thursday.
As required by city ordinances, the site is in an industrial zone. However, the area is also heavily commercial and residential.
BCWC has obtained permits at the state and local levels to open a marijuana retail, manufacturing and cultivation business at 34 Extension St. in the Attleboro Industrial Park off County Street.
It’s in the process of remodeling the building, a former jewelry company, for the operation.
BCWC also has a provisional license to grow marijuana outdoors in Sheffield.
Company President Derek Ross did not respond to a request for comment.
A hearing on the application was continued by the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.