NORTH ATTLEBORO — An agreement reached between the town and a potential marijuana retailer requires the company to pay a 3 percent impact fee on top of regular property taxes and water and sewer charges.
The deal, called a “host community agreement,” is required between towns and marijuana businesses as part of a licensing process.
North Attleboro struck the deal with Green Leaf Health Inc., whose license application is pending before the state Cannabis Control Commission.
If it is approved by the state, it would need another license from the town health department before starting operations.
Green Leaf Health is the first company to come to an agreement with North Attleboro.
It has proposed selling medical and recreational marijuana out of a 1,200-square-foot building at 91 George Leven Drive, off Kelley Boulevard, near Sullivan Tire.
The company is not proposing to grow marijuana at the site.
The five-year agreement calls for the company to pay 3 percent of its annual gross sales revenue to the town with the payments made quarterly.
The payment — called an impact fee — is intended to offset the cost of additional town services for infrastructure, police and fire that would be result from the business.
Three percent is the most allowed by state law. The state also charges a 6.25 percent sales tax and a 10.75 percent excise tax.
Other requirements of Green Leaf Health called for in the agreement include:
- Employees contributing 150 hours per year in community service.
- Paying all construction, sewer and water fees.
- Donating between $25,000 and $50,000 a year to local charities.
- Beginning negotiations for a new agreement when there are six months left in the current one.
Originally, 13 companies applied for marijuana licenses in North Attleboro and six were approved for further consideration. They have not reached agreements with the town yet.
The remaining companies are:
Hope Heal Health, 6 Whipple St.; Pure Roots, 80 East Washington St.; True Nature, 760 East Washington St.; Holland Brands, 1320 South Washington St.; and Trichome 23-31, Chestnut St.
While the application of Green Leaf Health is pending before the cannabis commission, four Attleboro applicants are further along in the process
The have already received provisional licenses and look to be the first marijuana stores to open in the area.
Ashli’s Extract, Beacon Compassion, Major Bloom and Nova Farms have reached agreements with Attleboro, have provisional licenses, and are making preparations for when they get their final licenses.
