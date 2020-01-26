ATTLEBORO — A former shoelace factory in South Attleboro could become the home of a pot farm.
Marcus J. Vitali, who according to city records owns a home at 39 Oak Ave., has applied to the zoning board of appeals for a special permit and variances he needs to use a 2,000-square-foot building at 132 Dickens St. for marijuana cultivation.
The structure, a concrete block building, now vacant, is located on a 14,320-square-foot industrial lot on the Pawtucket line.
The back of the property is bounded by the MBTA commuter rail line.
While it’s located in an industrial zone as required by city ordinance, the building is within 100 feet of a residential zone behind it in Attleboro and in front of it in Pawtucket, and would need variances from the zoning board to operate.
According to the application, the 40-foot by 50-foot building was once use to make shoelaces.
The property is owned by SAS Realty, whose president is Khalid Siddique of Jason Lane.
So far, three companies in Attleboro have received provisional licenses from the state’s Cannabis Control Commission for marijuana cultivation, Ashli’s Farm, Beacon Compassion and Nova Farms.
Ashli’s Farm and Nova Farms have special permits from the city as well, Beacon does not.
Briarleaf LLC and Major Bloom LLC have special permits from the city for cultivation, but do not have state permits.
None are open.
A public hearing on Vitali’s application is scheduled for Feb. 13 in City Hall at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.