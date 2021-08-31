NORTH ATTLEBORO — What could be the town’s first legal pot outlet will be back before the planning board at its meeting Thursday night.
But even if Green Leaf Health wins approval for an adult-use marijuana special permit and other authorizations, it could face another year of meeting government regulations before it opens, a representative of the company said last month.
The company has been trying to put a dispensary at 91 George Leven Drive since August of last year.
At last month’s planning board meeting, the company presented a revised drainage plan for the site. Walter Sullivan, an attorney speaking on behalf of Green Leaf, also noted that since the company first approached local authorities, there are now some 426 marijuana licenses around the state in various stages of approval “and there are hundreds in line to open.”
Addressing the traffic worries of some neighbors, he said traffic had not been a concern at those other locations. He added the company had met all the requirements under zoning laws to qualify for the special permits.
Chairman Marie Clarner said the board would draft a set of conditions for Green Leaf, to be reviewed by the applicant and the town’s attorney, before voting on the special permit.
Sullivan said the company will still have to seek approvals from the board of health and the state Cannabis Control Commission before returning to the town for a building permit and then wait for other state approvals. That process “could take up to a year or longer,” he said.
Thursday night, the board will also review the temporary certificate of occupancy it granted in June to the owners of the new apartment complex at 21 East St.
Neighbors complained the project flooded their homes, and had asked the town to stop tenants from moving into the $16 million, 200-unit complex.
The planning board gave the developers, Jones Street Residential, conditional approval to open two of the three buildings.
Thursday’s meeting will be held in town hall, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
