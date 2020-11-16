NORTH ATTLEBORO — A U.S. Marine has been charged with murder in the death of an Emerson College student who was the son of Martin Elementary School Principal Jennifer Kelly.
Daniel Hollis, 19, of Mendon, died in September 2019 following an assault that occurred after he left a party.
Lance Cpl. Samuel London is facing military charges including murder, voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and wrongful use of a controlled substance, the Marine Corps said Monday.
The charges are “merely an accusation and the accused is innocent until proven guilty,” the statement added.
The move was somewhat of a surprise after a Massachusetts grand jury in February decided not to issue indictments in the case.
Hollis, a sophomore, suffered severe head trauma in a fight between two groups of men in Boston’s Allston neighborhood on Sept. 28, 2019.
Surveillance video shows he was punched, fell back and hit his head on concrete. He died four days later at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Boston police ruled his death a homicide but no arrests were made at the time.
Hollis had left a party with friends when the altercation occurred.
He was a marketing communications major at Emerson College and a goalie on the school’s lacrosse team.
Kelly, who has been principal at Martin School for more than two years, was previously a teacher and assistant principal at Freeman-Kennedy Elementary School in Norfolk.
“As a family, we are incredibly grateful to the NCIS Investigative Team and the Marine Corps prosecuting team for their tireless work and constant communication with our family,” the family of Hollis said on a website dedicated to his memory. “It has been almost 14 months since Dan was attacked outside of his friend’s apartment in Allston, Massachusetts. We miss him every minute of every day.”
NCIS, which stands for Naval Criminal Investigative Services, handled the probe on behalf of the Marine Corps.
District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in February the investigation preceding the Suffolk County grand jury’s vote was “incredibly thorough and painstakingly detailed,” but she acknowledged the grand jury “has spoken and we respect its findings, however difficult they are to hear.”
London was a reservist out of Fort Devens and on leave when Hollis was killed.
