NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A U.S. Marine has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter for the death of the son of a local elementary school principal, the foundation set up in the victim's name says.
Lance Cpl. Samuel London was found guilty after a military trial in Quantico, Va. The jury deliberated for five hours, according to a tweet Friday by the Daniel J. Hollis Foundation Inc.
Daniel Hollis, 19, of Mendon, son of Martin Elementary School Principal Jennifer Kelly, died in September 2019 following an assault that occurred after he left a party.
According to the foundation, London was sentenced to serve seven years in prison and has been dishonorably discharged from the Marine Corps with a loss of pay.
“Justice,” the tweet said.
London was initially charged with murder in addition to voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter, according to the Marine Corps.
Hollis was a sophomore at Emerson College in Boston when he suffered severe head trauma on Sept. 28, 2019, in a fight between two groups of men in Boston’s Allston neighborhood, according to authorities.
Surveillance video showed he was punched, fell back and hit his head on concrete. He died four days later at Boston's Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
Hollis had left a party with friends when the altercation occurred. London was a reservist out of Fort Devens and was on leave.
