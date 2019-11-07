NORTH ATTLEBORO — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified a reservist suspected in the death last month of the son of Martin Elementary School Principal Jennifer Kelly.
In a statement released Thursday, the corps identified Lance Cpl. Samuel London, a reservist out of Fort Devens, as allegedly being involved in an altercation between two groups of men on Sept. 28 that resulted in the death of Daniel Hollis, 19, of Mendon.
Hollis, a sophomore at Emerson College in Boston, suffered a significant brain injury after he was punched and fell to the ground, hitting his head on the pavement. He was hospitalized and died Oct. 2. Boston police have ruled his death a homicide.
“The Marine Corps is aware of the circumstances surrounding Lance Corporal Samuel London. The charges against him are very serious, and local authorities continue to have our full cooperation,” the Corps said in the statement.
“The Marine is currently being processed for administrative separation. Any additional comment on the incident would be premature because it is still under investigation,” the statement said.
Hollis left a party with friends when the altercation occurred. Surveillance video shows he was punched, fell back and hit his head on concrete.
The Suffolk County district attorney’s office had no comment on the disclosure by the Marines except to say that the investigation is ongoing. As in a previous statement, a spokesman said the DA’s office is working closely with Boston police.
Hollis played lacrosse and was a marketing communications major at Emerson College.
Kelly, who has been principal at Martin School for more than a year, was previously a teacher and assistant principal at Freeman-Kennedy Elementary School in Norfolk.
