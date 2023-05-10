market basket

The Market Basket in the Bristol Place shopping plaza in Attleboro.

 File Photo

ATTLEBORO — Shoppers at the Market Basket in South Attleboro couldn’t pay for groceries with their credit cards Tuesday night and most of Wednesday because the store’s computer system was down.

The system went down about 6 p.m. Tuesday and didn’t come back up until about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, an employee in the market’s courtesy office said.