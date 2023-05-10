ATTLEBORO — Shoppers at the Market Basket in South Attleboro couldn’t pay for groceries with their credit cards Tuesday night and most of Wednesday because the store’s computer system was down.
The system went down about 6 p.m. Tuesday and didn’t come back up until about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, an employee in the market’s courtesy office said.
“Our entire system was down,” the employee, who declined to give her name, said. “We were only able to do cash transactions.”
The store was able to handle food assistance payments by calling and verifying information and using vouchers, however. But tThe situation led to some frustrated shoppers and longer lines.
“We got a lot more transactions than we expected,” the employee said. “We did the best we could.”
The computer system failure was company-wide, affecting other stores in the popular New England supermarket chain.
The payment processing issue involved a service disruption with a third-party vendor, the company said.
The problem caused “intermittent delays in transaction processing,” a company spokesperson said.
Some store ATMs reportedly ran out of cash.