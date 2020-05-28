ATTLEBORO — Market Basket is extending hours at its grocery stores, including the one in South Attleboro.
Starting Sunday, all stores in New England will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the Tewksbury-based grocery chain.
In March, the company announced that its stores would open at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. to allow extra time for cleaning during the coronavirus pandemic. It also said it would offer special shopping hours from 6 to 7 a.m. daily for seniors and other customers who are more susceptible to the virus.
Those hours for customers over the age of 60 will continue each day from 6 to 7 a.m. to help guard against the spread of coronavirus.
In April, Market Basket became one of the first supermarket chains in the area to limit the number of customers in their stores at any one time.
“All enhanced hygiene protocols and social distancing practices continue to be in place to keep our community healthy,” Market Basket wrote in a social media post.
