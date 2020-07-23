Incumbent U.S. Sen. Ed Markey aired his first TV ad statewide on Thursday as he campaigns for re-election.
It features Markey in his hometown of Malden talking about how the values he learned growing up inform the progressive policies he pushes for in the U.S. Senate, including the Green New Deal and Medicare for All.
The campaign also announced endorsements from the Human Rights Campaign, Daily Kos, Foreign Policy for America, Progressive Change Campaign Committee and the National Association of Social Workers-PACE.
Meanwhile, Markey said the response he is receiving on digital platforms is evidence of strong grassroots support. A press release from his campaign said Markey garnered 5,725,000 Twitter impressions on Sunday and another 3,853,000 on Monday, and that his Twitter account grew by 12,733 followers over the last 28 days, a press release said.
Meanwhile, his Democratic primary challenger, Joseph Kennedy III, introduced a bill dubbed the Behavioral Health Coordination and Communication Act. It aims to improve access to care and strengthen the federal government’s approach to behavioral health, a press release said.
In addition to creating a new inter-agency coordinator to oversee all federal behavioral health efforts, Kennedy’s legislation would mandate reports and proposals to identify systemic gaps and study the potential incorporation of mental health and substance use disorder screenings as a vital sign.
Another press release said Kennedy “applauded” the passage of his legislation to create a Southern New England Regional Commission as part of the Department of Defense spending bill.
The measure, introduced with U.S. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, will establish a federal regional commission in Southeastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and surrounding counties in Connecticut allowing jurisdictions at different levels to work together with federal support to strengthen the area’s economy.
“Allowing state borders to foster false competition has denied southern New England critical federal funding that could spur economic growth, strengthen our communities and root out stubborn inequities,” Kennedy said.
Meanwhile, Kennedy’s campaign touted the 40 stops he made over the weekend on his Jobs and Justice Initiative tour in southeastern Massachusetts. One of them was at Attleboro City Hall.
The primary election for senate is slated for Sept. 1.
