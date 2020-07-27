U.S. Sen. Ed Markey’s campaign manager John Walsh took a swipe at Markey's opponent U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III last week.
“It’s opening night of the new baseball season, and Congressman Kennedy’s negative campaign has swung and missed–again,” Walsh said, claiming Kennedy criticized Markey for voting for the very same policy for which he voted.
He labeled Kennedy swipes as “craven attacks.”
“It’s genuinely sad that the Kennedy campaign did not do its basic research. This is undoubtedly a desperate move as Kennedy’s wide margin in initial polling has evaporated,” Walsh said. “Congressman Kennedy cast a vote for a policy with identical language that he is using to attack Senator Markey’s outstanding record of standing up for immigrant rights.”
Walsh was referring to the House’s Homeland Security funding bill for Fiscal Year 2014, which included language to mandate “that funding made available under this heading shall maintain a level of not less than 34,000 (immigrant) detention beds through September 30, 2014.”
That’s the same language in Omnibus funding bill for which Kennedy voted, he said.
Meanwhile, Kennedy’s campaign slammed Markey in comments made after Sunday night’s debate.
"Tonight, voters heard the many reasons we cannot stick with the politics of the past,” campaign manager Nick Clemons said. “From being on the wrong side of history at the defining moments for Massachusetts and our country, to not showing up in the communities he represents, Senator Markey does not embody the forward-thinking, fully-engaged leadership we so desperately need.”
"Joe showed us tonight that he is all in on building a better future together. From civil rights to economic justice to health care for all, Joe will be a champion for progressive change.
"Joe lives here, Joe is raising his children here, and he is in-tune with the real challenges that people in Massachusetts face –– from Chelsea to Roxbury to Taunton and Springfield. We won’t get change if we elect the same leadership we’ve had for fifty years. Joe is ready to fight like hell, every day, for every community in this state. And he made that very clear tonight."
The two candidates will face off in a primary election on Sept. 1.
