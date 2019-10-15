U.S. Sen. Ed Markey out-raised his Democratic primary opponent, U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, $1.1 million to $650,000 last quarter, the first time they went head-to-head in any competition.
Kennedy, D-Brookline, is a four-term congressman who is challenging Markey in the Demcoratic primary for Senate next year.
Kennedy now has $4.2 million in his campaign account with the bulk of it left over from before he decided to run against Markey.
Markey has $4.4 million in the bank and his campaign said this was his strongest fundraising quarter in this campaign cycle.
Kennedy’s campaign said his fundraising represents an average haul of $100,000 per week.
Kennedy raised the money after pledging to not accept donations from political action committees.
“I’m humbled by all of the support we have received in the early days of this campaign, giving us the resources we need to travel across the Commonwealth and highlight the voices and places that our current system takes for granted and leaves behind,” Kennedy said in a prepared statment.
A third candidate in the Democratic primary, Shannon Liss-Riordan, reported having $2.8 million in the bank as of Sept. 30.
The bulk of her money comes from a $3 million loan she gave her campaign.
There were four candidates in the primary, but Steve Pemberton dropped out earlier this week.
