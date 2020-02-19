ATTLEBORO — U.S. Sen Ed Markey will bring his re-election campaign into the heart of the home district of his opponent, Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, when the senator attends a March 28 Democratic Party event in Attleboro.
Markey has committed to attending the 23rd annual unity brunch at the Murray Unitarian Universalist Church. It’s hosted by the Attleboro Democratic City Committee.
Kennedy has not yet said if he will attend, but he has been there every year since he was elected to Congress.
He represents the 4th District, which stretches from Fall River to Brookline and includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Rehoboth, Seekonk, Plainville and Wrentham.
Markey and Kennedy are tangled in an intense primary fight and squared off in their first debate Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, Dover attorney Kevin O’Connor announced Wednesday he is running for the Senate seat as a Republican.
The Attleboro brunch annually attracts 100 to 200 voters and several politicians. In the past, the likes of Sen. Elizabeth Warren and state Attorney General Maura Healey have spoken at the event.
This year, Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, and state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, have said they will attend the brunch, and several other officials and candidates are considering doing the same.
The primary election is Sept. 1 and the general election is Nov. 3.
